Lessons the Anaheim Ducks can Learn from the Success of the Vegas Golden Knights

The Ducks are coming off the heels of a long, traditional rebuild, where they acquired and/or developed most of their core and most talented players via the NHL Entry Draft. However, now that the core is in place and Anaheim has established itself as a potential destination for star players on the move, as soon as the salary cap landscape of the roster becomes clearer, it may benefit Verbeek to become more aggressive in his pursuit of complementary star players as they hit the NHL’s various markets.