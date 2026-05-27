Lessons the Anaheim Ducks can Learn from the Success of the Vegas Golden Knights
After a surprising playoff run, Anaheim must study Vegas’ blueprint of elite two-way forwards and defensive structure to transform from postseason newcomers into perennial Stanley Cup contenders.
The 2025-26 season came to an end for the Anaheim Ducks less than two weeks ago, on May 14, and the opponent who ousted them, the Vegas Golden Knights, are off to the Stanley Cup final for the third time in the nine-year history of their franchise.
The Ducks were a surprise team to make the playoffs and an even bigger surprise as they advanced to the second round, defeating the back-to-back Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers in six games.
The Knights and Ducks split the first four games of their second-round series, and one wouldn’t have been blamed for thinking Anaheim was the better team through the early stages of the series.
Vegas went on to win Game 5 in overtime and handily closed out the series in Game 6, at Honda Center on May 14. On Tuesday, they closed out their four-game sweep of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche in dominant fashion, earning themselves the Campbell Trophy.
The Ducks’ first trip to the Stanley Cup playoffs in eight seasons included the first appearances for their entire young core. While their playoff run naturally offered a wide array of lessons and experiences for the Ducks, from the players on the ice to the organization as a whole, there are several aspects of their second-round opponent and now Western Conference champion Golden Knights that they could study, adopt, and implement into their own group as they continue to build toward becoming a perennial contender.
The quick, zoomed-out, potentially snarky responses will be to “get better players” or “defend better,” but there are more granular concepts to pull from.
Roster Construction
A glance at Vegas’ depth chart will reveal two key facets to how general manager Kelly McCrimmon has constructed his roster: star two-way forwards and long, sturdy, mobile defensemen.
Vegas has contributors up and down their entire lineup. However, the core pieces of their forward group that truly dictate how they operate on the ice can be identified as franchise center Jack Eichel, captain Mark Stone, offseason acquisition Mitch Marner, and William Karlsson, one of the best 200-foot centers of his generation.
Those four forwards are not only staples on the penalty kill, but are also academic, influential, and disruptive on the defensive side of the puck, in every situation and in every zone. They’re not only able to manufacture mistakes and turnovers from their opponents, but can turn those sequences into dangerous opportunities the other way.
The Ducks’ present and future core forwards can be identified as Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, and Beckett Sennecke, with the potential of including one, two, or all three of Troy Terry, Mason McTavish, and Roger McQueen to that mix, depending on circumstance.
Carlsson (21), Gauthier (22), and Sennecke (20) each have the physical tools and tenacity to evolve into quality defensive players as their young careers progress. They each possess the necessary foot speed, length, and motor, having displayed flashes of disruptive, hounding tendencies.
If Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek were to lean into adding more defensively impactful players to surround his young core via trade or free agency this summer, the Ducks could instill that standard within their young core and replicate some of that key element to Vegas’ current success.
Seize Opportunities to Add
Another close examination of the Golden Knights’ depth chart will reveal a unique way to build a consistent Cup contender. They simply target every impact name that hits a given trade market or free agency class.
Aside from Shea Theodore, Brayden McNabb, and William Karlsson, who were acquired within the context of the 2017 expansion draft, the vast majority of the Knights’ core and/or impact players were cleverly acquired via trade or free agency.
Mark Stone, Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner, Tomas Hertl, Ivan Barbashev, Noah Hanifin, Rasmus Andersson, and Carter Hart were all added externally, and the majority of the acquisitions could now be seen as “steals,” as the acquisition cost was likely less than full value due to various circumstances (no-trade clauses, depreciated assets, etc.). The lone impact player to have been drafted and developed by Vegas is late-blooming breakout forward Pavel Dorofeyev (79th overall in 2019).
The Ducks are coming off the heels of a long, traditional rebuild, where they acquired and/or developed most of their core and most talented players via the NHL Entry Draft. However, now that the core is in place and Anaheim has established itself as a potential destination for star players on the move, as soon as the salary cap landscape of the roster becomes clearer, it may benefit Verbeek to become more aggressive in his pursuit of complementary star players as they hit the NHL’s various markets.
Though they parted with their 2026 first round pick to acquire John Carlson at this past trade deadline, Anaheim still has a treasure trove of draft picks in the next four drafts, including 12 picks in the first three rounds, and one of the best prospect pipelines in the NHL with varying degrees of NHL readiness.
Headlined by prospects like Roger McQueen, Tristan Luneau, and Damian Clara, along with young, talented players who’ve yet to establish themselves in the NHL like Mason McTavish, Pavel Mintyukov, and Olen Zellweger, the Ducks have the pieces to construct some of the most enticing trade packages should a star player become available.
It shouldn’t go without saying that not all Vegas’ “go for it” moves were successful. They parted with now-Montreal Canadien’s captain Nick Suzuki in a package to acquire forward Max Pacioretty (who had a good run with Vegas, but never lifted the cup). Part of the package Vegas sent to Montreal for Pacioretty included forward Tomas Tatar, whom they acquired just six months and 20 games prior in exchange for a first, second, and third-round pick.
Though some of their dealings have been considered “ruthless,” Vegas continues to aggressively make the moves they feel will help them win Stanley Cups immediately. It’s unorthodox and risky, but Verbeek has the stockpile to deploy a similar strategy in Anaheim.
On-Ice Tactics
Though ample credit has been given to Vegas head coach John Tortorella and the on-ice play of goaltender Carter Hart for the Knights’ playoff success to this point, and much of it is deserved, Vegas’ systems and on-ice play style instituted by former bench boss Bruce Cassidy and reinforced by the 18 skaters in front of the crease remains one of the most influential aspects of their run.
Vegas’ contained zone defensive structure has thwarted two young, fast, “run-and-gun” clubs in the Utah Mammoth and Anaheim Ducks, and an aggressive, flowing, talented Colorado Avalanche team. The Knights prioritize protecting the inner slot, allowing perimeter possession until a mistake is forced, on which they can capitalize. They have been the NHL’s best team when it comes to boxing out the net front, clearing rebounds, and eliminating high-danger lanes. Their five-man defensive structure makes Hart’s job significantly easier.
Offensively, they aren’t the fleetest, and they don’t boast the NHL’s best forecheck, but with their IQ and length, they are one of the league’s top cycle teams. They wear opponents down, identify breakdowns, and win wall battles at an impressive clip, leading to accomplishing their offensive goals.
The Ducks were one of the NHL’s top rush teams, relying on their speed and youth to drive their output. However, when they ran up against a polished defensive team like Vegas, who values puck management and plays a contained system, Anaheim’s flaws were exposed.
Anaheim’s rush chances were minimized against the Knights, leaving them to attempt to manufacture offense off the cycle and forecheck. Vegas’ defensemen were able to absorb the Ducks’ forecheck with ease, and Anaheim’s physical and mental youth couldn’t penetrate the Knights’ interior zone, leaving them forced to settle for low-to-high passes and perimeter shots with minimal traffic.
Much of their wrinkles will likely be ironed out with time and experience, but focusing on becoming a reliable team in front of the crease in the defensive zone and rounding out their offensive diversity will be necessary to achieve the Ducks’ ultimate goal.
Vegas will head to the Stanley Cup final as the likely favorite to defeat whoever comes out of the Eastern Conference between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes. The Ducks still have some distance to make up to get to where Vegas is in their organization, but adopting some of the aspects that have made the Knights such a successful young franchise will be needed in the years to come for Anaheim.