Anaheim Ducks Offseason Dilemma: Right Shot Defensemen

“Yeah, we talked a few times,” Gudas said on whether he’s had contract discussions with the Ducks’ front office. “There’s so many aspects, so many options. I’ve definitely really enjoyed my time here, and I’m open to anything. So, we’re going to have a few of these conversations over the next few weeks. I think we need the season to calm down and see where the whole team’s going to head. So, there’s still lots of time.”