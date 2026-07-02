AJ Greer Speaks on Signing with the Anaheim Ducks

It's been up and down. It’s crazy when you look back, and you realize certain things now that you didn't know back then, and you'd wished you knew now, or you knew back then what you know now. A lot of learning curves and a lot of growth in both my game and my maturity, knowing what to do in certain situations, and honestly, belief. Those who know my career and know the path that I took and the things that I dealt with, some were self-inflicted, and others were just timing. It's amazing what belief can do. I always knew that I was going to make it in the NHL and have an impact on an NHL team. I just believed it. I really manifested it, and it took longer than I wanted to, but again, that's part of the journey, and I wouldn't trade it for anything. I'm a Stanley Cup champion, and now I have so much to give to others who are in this situation that I was in before.