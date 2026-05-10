Lukas Dostal to Start Game 4 for Ducks, Evaluating Dostal's Performance Against Poor Playoff Numbers
Despite alarming statistics and multiple mid-game exits, Anaheim’s netminder returns to the crease as defensive breakdowns and high-danger chances mask the true quality of his postseason play.
In the third game of their second-round series on Friday against the Vegas Golden Knights, the Anaheim Ducks and head coach Joel Quenneville made the move to pull starting netminder Lukas Dostal after a first period where he allowed three goals on eight shots.
It was the second time Dostal had been pulled from the Ducks’ net this Playoff season, as the first was in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Edmonton Oilers, where he allowed three goals on nine shots in the first ten minutes of the Ducks’ 4-1 loss.
“Both,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said after Game 3 against Vegas, when asked if Dostal’s pull was based on his performance or the team’s in front of him.
“It’s tough because it’s on everyone,” Ducks forward Jeffrey Viel said on Saturday. “You never want to see it happen, and we just weren’t ready as a team yesterday (Friday).”
Any public metric, both underlying and traditional, will suggest that Dostal has been poor in Anaheim’s crease this postseason. In nine starts, he has a 5-4 record, a 3.48 GAA, an .876 SV%, and has saved -4.32 goals above expected.
In his first season as the Ducks’ full-time starting goaltender and fresh off inking a five-year contract extension that carries a $6.5 million AAV, Dostal posted a 30-20-4 record, a 3.10 GAA, an .888 SV%, and 12.02 GSAx.
The 18 skaters in front of him, adjusting to a new system, coaching staff, and key personnel, provided Dostal and the Ducks’ goaltenders with one of the least optimal or stable defensive environments.
They allowed a total of 288 goals and 291.28 expected goals in all situations in the 2025-26 regular season (both placing them 29th in the NHL), and have allowed 3.43 goals against per 60 minutes and 2.99 expected goals against per 60 in the playoffs.
However, as was the case for the regular season, his poor numbers don’t paint the entire picture of his performance in these playoffs.
Public expected goals models are a resource for determining how the flow of a game or games play out vs the eye test, and are more detailed when it comes to determining which team got more shots off from higher quality areas of the ice.
It becomes a bit murkier when using those stats to evaluate goaltending. Public expected goal models don’t take into account aspects of play like pre-shot puck movement, player locations (outside of the shooter), screens, tips, breakaways, etc., and these are all areas where the Ducks have “left Dostal out to dry” this season and playoffs.
Typically, over a long sample, these aspects will even out with enough weaker shots or easier saves. However, seven and a half playoff games in the current Ducks’ defensive environment is not a large enough sample to declare Dostal’s impact, and the eye test may need to be relied upon more heavily.
Through nine games of the 2026 playoffs, Dostal has allowed 26 goals on 210 shots. When evaluating all 26 of those goals, just three of them could be classified as “soft” or “ones he wanted back,” and (including those three) five are goals he could have played more effectively and had the capability to save. Average to above-average starting goaltenders in the NHL aren’t or wouldn’t be relied on to stop the remaining 21 goals (author's opinion/evaluation).
At this point in his career, Dostal can be considered an above-average NHL starter, and as the current 10th-highest-paid goaltender, that’s exactly what he’s expected to be for the Ducks. His talent or pay grade doesn’t place him among the NHL’s elite goalies like Igor Shesterkin, Sergei Bobrovsky, Andrei Vasilevskiy, or Connor Hellebuyck.
More often than not, he makes the saves he’s supposed to and gives the Ducks a chance to win nearly every game, as his job and role require. The Ducks’ locker room still has the utmost faith in their starter, and players remain quick to support him.
“It just happens in hockey,” Ducks star forward Leo Carlsson said of the team’s reaction to their starter getting pulled. “It’s hard to be our best player on the ice every game. He’s an amazing goalie still, so nothing really changed there.”
Dostal is a positionally sound goaltender, smart on his angles, efficient on his lateral pushes, tracks pucks well, plays pucks effectively, and displays quality rebound-control tendencies. His movements often don’t require him to make spectacular athletic saves, though he has the ability to on occasion, and visually, he makes many difficult saves seem easier than they are.
“It’s great. He’s been solid all year,” Viel said when asked about the team’s confidence level in Dostal. “He made key saves at the right time against Edmonton. So, we trust Lukas as much as we can. He’ll bounce back. I’m not worried about it at all. We just didn’t play well in front of him. As a team, everyone needs to raise their level.”
Though the majority of the goals he’s let in during this Ducks playoff run aren’t goals he’s likely required to stop, he has appeared shakier in his crease than usual. On the whole, his movements haven’t been as quiet, his decision-making not quite as sharp, and he’s spat out more rebounds to the middle of the ice than has been typical for him throughout his career.
In Games 1 and 2 of the Ducks’ second-round series against the Knights, Dostal was spectacular, and it appeared that he and the team in front of him had begun to turn a corner. He saved 40 of 43 shots, many, again, more difficult than they appeared, and many exactly as difficult as they appeared.
Game 3 was a step back for Dostal and the Ducks, as he was pulled after the first period, a period where he allowed three goals on eight shots. Only one of them, Vegas’ second, could be considered soft, but a reset and change in net was required, regardless.
Quenneville and the Ducks coaching staff will remain with Dostal in their net for Game 4, maintaining the status quo and sticking with the goaltender who has put the team firmly on his back for the majority of his NHL career, as the Ducks would not be in the playoffs were it not for Lukas Dostal between the pipes.
“Dosty’s playing,” Quenneville said quickly on Saturday when asked if he had made a decision in goal for Sunday.
“He came back and had three very solid games, real good games,” Quenneville concluded when asked if he expects Dostal to respond as he did after Game 5 of the first round. “I just think that sometimes it can help settle things down and get refreshed and get ready to go.”