Lukas Dostal to Start Game 4 for Ducks, Evaluating Dostal's Performance Against Poor Playoff Numbers

Through nine games of the 2026 playoffs, Dostal has allowed 26 goals on 210 shots. When evaluating all 26 of those goals, just three of them could be classified as “soft” or “ones he wanted back,” and (including those three) five are goals he could have played more effectively and had the capability to save. Average to above-average starting goaltenders in the NHL aren’t or wouldn’t be relied on to stop the remaining 21 goals (author's opinion/evaluation).