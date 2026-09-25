Report: Estimated 2028-29 NHL Salary Cap, How the Ducks are Impacted

Luneau is set for his first complete NHL season in 2026-27, following two successful development years with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL, where he totaled 95 points (19-76=95) in 135 games over the past three years. He’s grown tremendously in every facet and is primed to step into an everyday NHL role where he can have a 200-foot, all-three-zone impact, highlighted by his deceptive breakouts, aggressive activations, and dynamic offensive blueline navigation. Luneau’s ELC will expire following this upcoming season, and if it’s as successful as many think it can be, it could lead to a sizable second NHL contract.