San Diego Gulls Goaltender Calle Clang Signs Two-Year Contract with SHL Club
Faced with a crowded Ducks depth chart, the former second-round pick returns to Sweden. Clang rejoins Rogle BK following a 104-game stint anchoring the San Diego Gulls’ crease.
On Sunday, Rogle BK of the SHL announced that San Diego Gulls goaltender Calle Clang (24) will rejoin them for the 2026-27 season and signed a two-year contract.
After he was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Clang (77th overall in 2020) was traded at the 2022 trade deadline to the Anaheim Ducks along with a 2022 second-round pick (Tristan Luneau), Zach Aston-Reese, and Dominik Simon in exchange for forward Rickard Rakell.
Clang made the jump to North America and signed his entry-level contract after his 2022-23 SHL season with Rogle ended. From the end of 2022-23 until the end of 2025-26, Clang made 104 appearances with the Gulls, sporting a 40-41-17 record, an .896 SV%, and three shutouts. He was sent down to the ECHL for a brief spell in 2023-24 and played two games, put up a 1-1-0 record, a .931 SV%, and a shutout.
He signed a one-year contract extension with the Ducks on July 15, 2025, and he was scheduled to become an RFA with arbitration rights on July 1. His NHL UFA years begin in 2029, and it seems as though the Ducks would own his signing rights until then if/when he decides to make the jump back to North America in the future.
With Ville Husso, who is signed through 2026-27, solidifying himself as Lukas Dostal’s backup, the Gulls’ goalie room and Ducks goaltending pipeline has gotten crowded over the last few seasons.
Olympic star Damian Clara (21), Tomas Suchanek (23), and Vyacheslav Buteyets (24) will likely make up the Ducks’ minor league goalie depth chart. Elijah Neuenshwander (104th in 2025) will continue to play for HC Fribourg-Gotteron in the Swiss NL in 2026-27, but may make the jump to North America in the future.
It would seem Clang viewed the path to NHL games with the Ducks as too crowded and difficult to crack. He’ll head to his SHL club, Rogle, a system he’d been in between 2017 and 2023. He’ll join a Rogle team that finished fourth in the SHL regular season standings in 2025-26, but lost in the second round of their playoffs to Farjestad BK.