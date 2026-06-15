San Diego Gulls Goaltender Calle Clang Signs Two-Year Contract with SHL Club

Clang made the jump to North America and signed his entry-level contract after his 2022-23 SHL season with Rogle ended. From the end of 2022-23 until the end of 2025-26, Clang made 104 appearances with the Gulls, sporting a 40-41-17 record, an .896 SV%, and three shutouts. He was sent down to the ECHL for a brief spell in 2023-24 and played two games, put up a 1-1-0 record, a .931 SV%, and a shutout.