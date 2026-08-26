2026-27 Anaheim Ducks Top Prospects: 11-15

He’s an electric skater with some of the best pure skill in his entire draft class, and he consistently makes plays and creates chances at high speeds. With easy top-six potential, the Ducks are hoping his international resume is more of an indicator of what he can become than his junior performance in his draft year. He scored seven points (4-3=7) in five games at the 2025 Hlinka and six points (2-4=6) in five games at the 2026 U18 World Championship playing for Canada, much better numbers than his 44 points (18-26=44) in 46 WHL games last season. He’ll return to the Vancouver Giants in the WHL for the 2026-27 season, where he’ll assume a premier scoring role and aim to prove himself a steal in the second round.