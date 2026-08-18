Joel Quenneville's Future with the Anaheim Ducks, Enters 2026-27 Season on Expiring Contract

Quenneville has a lot left to give the Ducks organization and roster as their head coach, and with another successful season, it can be expected that a contract extension would be on the horizon. However, at the start of the 2026-27 season, he’ll be the second-oldest in the NHL, three years younger than Rick Bowness of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and he’d be 69 years old at the start of his potential new contract. The Anaheim job seems to be his as long as he wants it, especially if he repeats or improves on the successes of a year ago.