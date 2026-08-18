Joel Quenneville's Future with the Anaheim Ducks, Enters 2026-27 Season on Expiring Contract

Fresh off a stunning playoff run, the legendary bench boss faces a high-stakes crossroads
In one of the 2025 offseason’s biggest surprises, the Anaheim Ducks parted ways with then-head coach Greg Cronin after just two seasons on the job and improving by 21 points in the NHL standings between years one and two.
Less than one month later, the Ducks hired the second-winningest head coach in NHL history, Joel Quenneville, with a mandate to qualify for the 2026 playoffs. With Quenneville inserted behind the bench, the Ducks achieved their goal, improving from 80 points in 2024-25 to 92 in 2025-26 and finishing third in the Pacific Division.
Anaheim won their opening round of the playoffs against the defending Western Conference Champion Edmonton Oilers in six games but were defeated in the second round by the eventual Conference Champion Vegas Golden Knights, again in six games.
After finishing among the final eight teams in the NHL playoffs, the Ducks are expected to build off their performance and continue their evolution into sustainable Cup contenders. With several of their young players having solidified themselves as NHL stars and foundational pieces, coupled with veteran experience on the roster, the Ducks’ contending window could be considered presently open.
The Ducks were unable to make many significant moves to improve the roster in the 2026 offseason due to sudden, unexpected salary cap constraints and parting with several key roster pieces such as Mason McTavish, Jacob Trouba, John Carlson, Radko Gudas, and Olen Zellweger.
Quenneville (67) will have his work cut out for him in the upcoming 2026-27 season to build on his club’s efforts from a year ago and return to the playoffs while continuing to develop the Ducks’ core and secondary young pieces.
An interesting wrinkle to Quenneville’s short tenure thus far in Anaheim is the fact that he’s now on an expiring contract, per reporting from TSN’s Pierre LeBrun.
To Anaheim, Quenneville brought with him a resume that included 1768 games as an NHL head coach, 969 wins, three Stanley Cup rings, and (to some) a stained reputation due to his role in the scandal surrounding the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks.
He’ll be 68 years old when the 2026-27 season starts. The upcoming season will be his 27th as an NHL head coach, he’s now the second head coach in history to eclipse the 1000-win mark, and his reputation seems to have rebounded as much as it possibly could have. The questions now become: how much longer does he want to coach? And what more does he have to prove?
Quenneville brought the Ducks back to the playoffs on the backs of a young core that includes Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, Beckett Sennecke, Jackson LaCombe, and Lukas Dostal, and in theory, they’ll only continue to grow and improve. However, expectations of truly competing for a Stanley Cup seem multiple years down the road, beyond the length of Quenneville’s current contract, at least.
It’s clear Quenneville’s passion for the sport and coaching remains. To the Ducks locker room and bench, he’s brought an even-keeled demeanor throughout the highs and lows of an 82 (soon to be 84) game schedule, but he also outwardly displays fiery emotions behind the bench, “going to bat” for his players and pressing proper buttons when needed.
For the most part, he’s done well to nurture and guide his most talented young roster players, coaching them through and eventually erasing predictable mistakes while allowing them to grow and flourish on their own without fear of elongated time on the bench or healthy scratches. That area of his coaching prowess will continue to be ever-important in the upcoming season, where the Ducks will rely on an even greater influx of youth on the roster in prominent roles.
Quenneville has a lot left to give the Ducks organization and roster as their head coach, and with another successful season, it can be expected that a contract extension would be on the horizon. However, at the start of the 2026-27 season, he’ll be the second-oldest in the NHL, three years younger than Rick Bowness of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and he’d be 69 years old at the start of his potential new contract. The Anaheim job seems to be his as long as he wants it, especially if he repeats or improves on the successes of a year ago.
The Ducks are in a position of luxury, as despite the ever-circulating NHL head coaching carousel, they maintained the services of their offense/power play assistant coach and one of the most sought-after candidates for the past two summers: Jay Woodcroft.
In less than three seasons as the head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, Woodcroft was let go after posting a 79-41-13 record and three NHL playoff series wins. With two seasons in the Ducks organization and a deep familiarity with the roster, Woodcroft seems the heir apparent if Quenneville were to call it a career or exit for greener pastures following the upcoming season.
The Hockey News ranked Quenneville as the NHL’s fifth-best current head coach, and the work he’s done to overhaul the systems, on-ice philosophy, and off-ice philosophy in Anaheim cannot be understated. His current contract is yet another layer to yet another all-important transition season for the Anaheim Ducks franchise in 2026-27.