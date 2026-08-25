2026-27 Anaheim Ducks Top Prospects: 16-20

After a 2025-26 season that saw the Anaheim Ducks finally put their elongated rebuild in the rearview mirror and qualify for the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season, they didn’t have quite the 2026 offseason they were hoping for. A historic offer sheet extended to franchise center Leo Carlsson by the Philadelphia Flyers placed the Ducks in an unexpected cap crunch, and now the team will be forced to heavily rely on an influx of youth if they’re to continue to take steps toward perennially contending for Stanley Cups.