Who Will Be The Next Anaheim Ducks Captain?

A new captain could be named after Radko Gudas' departure.
Who will be the Ducks' next captain?
Much like objects in your side view mirror, the 2026-27 NHL season is closer than it appears. The preseason and new 84-game schedule have been known for a little over a month now. Training camp is less than a month away.
This upcoming season could be the Ducks' first without a captain since 2022-23, the first season following Ryan Getzlaf's retirement. While there was some expectation that veteran defenseman Cam Fowler would be next in line for the captaincy, the organization instead went two seasons without a captain before naming Radko Gudas the ninth captain in franchise history in 2024. Gudas' Ducks tenure ended this past July, after his signing rights were traded to the Florida Panthers in exchange for A.J. Greer's signing rights.
With Gudas departed, the captaincy now has a vacancy. A few of the players who have worn a letter for the Ducks are gone as well. Fowler was traded in 2024 while Ryan Strome and Mason McTavish were both traded within the last six months. So, who is left as a candidate to become the next Ducks captain?
Leo Carlsson
Now, Carlsson may not be in the greatest of graces right now. Depending on who you ask, signing a five-year, $90 million offer sheet with the Philadelphia Flyers did not sit well with the Ducks fanbase. While the Ducks did, eventually, match the offer sheet, his $18 million AAV will have a long-term impact on the team's cap space situation. Cutter Gauthier remains unsigned as a pending RFA and though he is ineligible to receive an offer sheet, he is likely to command an AAV that is higher than what the Ducks currently have in projected cap space. An interview given by Carlsson's agency likely did not give him any leeway with Ducks fans either.
But Carlsson has been groomed for this role for the past few years. His stutter, which used to be a prevalent element in interviews, has smoothed out over time due to practice with a speech therapist and more confidence, overall. Like some of the younger Ducks being primed for leadership roles, he currently leads with his actions more than his words. Thrusting him into the role as captain would almost force him to become more of a vocal leader. The Ducks also view Carlsson as a franchise centerpiece and one if, if not, their best player(s). That sounds like someone who should be up for the captaincy.
Jackson LaCombe
Another direction the Ducks could go in is to appoint their best––and now highest-paid––defenseman in LaCombe. He has gotten better with each passing season, building off his breakout season by setting more career-highs in assists and points. He regularly accumulates the most time on ice in each game and is depended on in every late-game situation. The national audience got a good look at LaCombe during the Ducks' Round 1 series against the Edmonton Oilers, with LaCombe keeping Connor McDavid at bay.
LaCombe is quite soft-spoken, however, with his vocal levels barely reaching a mouse's peep at times during pre-game and post-game media scrums. He's shown that he can take charge vocally when needed, though it doesn't appear to be his strong suit just yet. But unlike Carlsson, LaCombe is locked down to an eight-year deal. Naming LaCombe the captain would almost guarantee having the focal leader of the organization for a long time.
The Field
Aside from Carlsson and LaCombe, the field remains a bit murky. Troy Terry has long been hailed as fans as the heir apparent, but he, like Fowler was passed over for the captaincy by Gudas. Terry also has not regularly worn a letter for the Ducks since the pre-Greg Cronin years. With Terry also expected to be out until late December as he recovers from hip surgery, having the newly-minted captain unavailable might not be ideal.
Gauthier has only worn a letter for the Ducks during rookie tournaments, but his calm demeanor and poise during media sessions have earned him plaudits. He faced plenty of vitriol from Philadelphia Flyers fans after essentially forcing his way out of the organization and quickly endeared himself to Ducks fans with his goalscoring heroics. As previously mentioned, he is currently without a contract. But what better scenario to name a new captain than combining it with a long-term contract announcement?
Veteran options like Alex Killorn, Chris Kreider or Mikael Granlund aren't very practical due to how little term they have left on their contracts. Lukáš Dostál can't be named captain due to being a goaltender. Defenseman Pavel Mintyukov is one of the few remaining players on the roster with a long-term contract, but his level of English proficiency––despite it being higher than he lets on––likely plays a role in preventing him from taking the mantle from Gudas.
There's also the possibility of going a season without a captain before choosing one again. But the Ducks have their young core pieces in place and will almost assuredly have all of them (the ones who are eligible, at least) signed to long-term contracts by the first game of their season on Oct. 2. Now is the time to choose a new leader.
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