Who Will Be The Next Anaheim Ducks Captain?

But Carlsson has been groomed for this role for the past few years. His stutter, which used to be a prevalent element in interviews, has smoothed out over time due to practice with a speech therapist and more confidence, overall. Like some of the younger Ducks being primed for leadership roles, he currently leads with his actions more than his words. Thrusting him into the role as captain would almost force him to become more of a vocal leader. The Ducks also view Carlsson as a franchise centerpiece and one if, if not, their best player(s). That sounds like someone who should be up for the captaincy.