Bruins Game 5 Do Or Die Lineup: Top Nine Completely Flipped

The Boston Bruins (1-3) are on the edge of elimination. They're in Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres (3-1) in Game 5 of the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Bruins will be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss in Buffalo, ending their 2025-26 surprise campaign, one in which they exceeded expectations to make the playoffs.
Tonight, they'll be without Viktor Arvidsson, Head Coach Marco Sturm confirmed, after the Swedish forward suffered an upper-body injury during Game 4's shellacking.
As expected, James Hagens will not return to the lineup. Instead, Sturm turns to Alex Steeves and Mikey Eyssimont for the do-or-die Game 5.
With a lack of offense in the past two games, Sturm has made a massive change to the forward core, even with the Arvidsson injury.
The top nine for Boston will feature three new lines.
Defensively, Henri Jokiharju subs in for Jordan Harris in the only lineup switch.
Jeremy Swayman starts in goal.
Bruins Confirmed Lineup:
Forwards:
Marat Khusnutdinov - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt - Fraser Minten - Morgan Geekie
Alex Steeves - Elias Lindholm - Mikey Eyssimont
Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic
Defense & Starting Goalie:
Jonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm - Henri Jokiharju
Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman