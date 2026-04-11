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Bruins Lineup Features One Change, No Hagens Against Lightning

Russell Macias
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The Boston Bruins (43-26-10) return home Saturday afternoon to host the Tampa Bay Lightning (48-25-6) inside TD Garden.

The Bruins have lost four straight games, all on the road, but now return home to take on the Lightning, who are playing to try to secure home ice and win the Atlantic Division.

The Bruins can clinch a playoff berth with a win, solidifying their place in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Boston will also be trying to solidify their hold on the top wild-card spot, as the Ottawa Senators continue to close the gap.

All told, the Bruins have a lot to play for. A regulation loss today and it becomes tougher to clinch a berth today, needing help in multiple games to get across the line.

James Hagens will not make his debut, a surprising decision considering the struggle on the third line. The Bruins demoted Lukas Reichel to Providence. Mikey Eyssimont gets another shot in the lineup on the third line.

Jeremy Swayman starts for Boston. Andrei Vasilevskiy will start for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bruins Expected Lineup:

Forwards:

Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Mikey Eyssimont - Fraser Minten - Marat Khusnutdinov

Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Defense & Starting Goalie:

Jonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

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