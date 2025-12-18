Bruins Lineup Remains Unchanged Ahead of Thursday Night Tilt Against Edmonton

The Boston Bruins will not make any changes to their lineup following a dominant 4-1 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday night inside TD Garden.

Tonight the Bruins host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, consistently one of the best teams in the NHL, having made it to two successive Stanley Cup Finals.

For the Bruins, a lack of changes makes sense. They've won five of their last six games, with each and every victory coming by a margin of three goals.

The Oilers enter winning three of their last four, and overall on a run of 5-1-1 in their last seven.

Tristan Jarry starts for Edmonton while Jeremy Swayman starts again for the Bruins.

Newly acquired Bruin Vladislav Kolyachonok will not debut tonight, but could push to debut very soon.

Full Bruins Lineup:

Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Marat Khusnutdinov

Alex Steeves - Fraser Minten - Mikey Eyssimont

Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei - Victor Soderstrom

Jeremy Swayman