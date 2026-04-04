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Bruins Making Multiple Lineup Changes Against Tampa Bay

Russell Macias
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Russell Macias
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Updated at Apr 4, 2026, 21:01
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The Boston Bruins continue on their four-game road trip, taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning inside Amalie Arena on Saturday evening.

Boston lost Thursday night against the Florida Panthers, in an overall dismal showing for the Bruins.

This afternoon, Boston's already received a boost with both the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings losing in regulation.

Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm is not sitting on his hands after the disappointing loss. 

Lukas Reichel will be healthy-scratched in Tampa following the loss, with former Bolt Mikey Eyssismont returning to the lineup for the first time since March 17.

Meanwhile, Mason Lohrei could return after a multi-game absence due to an upper-body injury. He's a game-time decision, per Sturm. 

UPDATE: Jordan Harris plays over both Lohrei and Henri Jokiharju after warmups.

Jeremy Swayman starts in net for the Bruins.

Lineup info courtesy of Adam Pellerin.

Today could be a round-one preview. If the season ended today, the Bruins would face the Lightning. 

Tampa is expected to start Andrei Vasilevskiy in net today.

Expected Bruins Lines:

Forwards:

Marat Khusnutdinov - Fraser Minten - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Mikey Eyssimont - Elias Lindholm - Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Defense & Starting Goalie:

Jonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - JORDAN HARRIS

Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

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