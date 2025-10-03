Harrison's Pair Leads Bruins To Victory In Penultimate Preseason Game

The Boston Bruins came into Washington, DC and found a way to win a preseason hockey game on Thursday night against the Washington Capitals.

The Bruins won 3-1 on the back of Brett Harrison's pair of goals in his preseason debut for the Bruins. Riley Tufte also scored in the victory for Boston.

Joonas Korpisalo stole the show for Boston, stopping 33 of 34 shots from the Capitals' mostly-NHL team, with Alex Ovechkin making his preseason debut.

The Bruins faced a total onslaught from the Capitals varsity squad in the first period, overwhelming the Bruins. The Caps poured 16 pucks on goal, and Korpisalo kept out 15 of them.

Ryan Leonard, former Boston College hockey standout, had the one goal for the Caps.

In the second period, Boston began to settle in. Then, Tufte worked and skated as hard as he could, and made a goal out of total thin air.

Then, in the final minute of the second period, Harrison scored on a gritty play, driving down to the net hard, throwing it toward the crease, and the puck did the rest for him.

From there, the Bruins shut things down in the third period, and Harrison added an empty netter to make it 3-1.

It's a total feel-good moment for Harrison, who worked hard all camp and didn't get into a game until today. Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm praised the 2021 third-round pick for his hard work all camp and wanted to reward him with a game.

Safe to say, Harrison made the most of it and then some.

The Bruins have one more rehearsal game, Saturday afternoon in TD Garden against the New York Rangers.