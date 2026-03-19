Reichel Set To Make Bruins Debut; Bruins Full Lines Against Jets

The Boston Bruins return home after a 1-0-2 road trip, in which every game went beyond regulation.
They'll welcome in the Winnipeg Jets, who are 6-2-1 in their last nine games, now just four points outside the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
The Bruins' latest addition will make his debut. Lukas Reichel is a former first-round pick from the 2020 NHL Draft.
Reichel, 23, a fellow German like Head Coach Marco Sturm, has played 19 NHL games this season with both the Vancouver Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks. He's posted two goals and five points in those games.
In the AHL, he's played three games for the Providence Bruins, scoring once and totalling five points. In his debut, he scored an electric overtime winner.
He will skate alongside Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm, per Belle Fraser.
In a small surprise, Andrew Peeke remains in the lineup after struggling against the Montreal Canadiens. Henri Jokiharju remains a healthy scratch.
In goal, Jeremy Swayman starts for the Bruins. Connor Hellebuyck is the projected starter for the Winnipeg Jets, a duel of USA Gold Medalist netminders.
Full Bruins Lineup:
Forwards:
Marat Khusnutdinov - Fraser Minten - David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson