3 Notable Bruins Featured On New Trade Board

The Boston Bruins traded away several notable players this past season. Among the players dealt were Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, and Justin Brazeau. Given how drastically the Bruins underperformed in 2024-25, it is understandable that management wanted to change up the club's roster.

But could more players end up being on the move?

Recently, Bleacher Report's Lyle Richardson released his latest NHL Trade Board for the month of September. Out of the eight players featured, three were Bruins. This is because Fabian Lysell, Casey Mittelstadt, and Pavel Zacha all made the cut.

Lysell's name has recently been picking up more steam in the rumor mill, and he certainly could grab the attention of clubs looking to take a chance on a former first-rounder. The 22-year-old has had trouble cementing himself as a true NHL player, so it could make sense for the Bruins if they do not see him as a long-term part of their plans. He played in his first 12 NHL games last season for Boston, recording one goal and two assists.

Mittelstadt making Richardson's trade board is also understandable, as he has been generating plenty of buzz as a trade candidate this summer. The 26-year-old center struggled following being traded to Boston by the Colorado Avalanche, as he recorded six points and a minus-17 rating in 18 games. However, when noting that he had 57 points in 2023-24 and 59 points in 2022-23, he is a prime bounce-back candidate who a team could be willing to take a chance on.

As for Zacha, he has been a popular name in the rumor mill since this past season, and it has not stopped this off-season. There is no question that he has solid trade value, as he has a reasonable $4.75 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season and is a versatile top-six forward. Thus, he could generate a good amount of interest. In 82 games last season, he recorded 14 goals, 33 assists, and 47 points.