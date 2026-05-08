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Alex Steeves Named To USA IIHF World Championships Roster

Russell Macias
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The Boston Bruins have a late addition to the 2026 United States IIHF World Championship roster.

Alex Steeves has joined the American Team in Switzerland.

It's an incredible feat for the Bruins forward, as it marks the first time he will represent the United States in any international competition.

From undrafted to the United States Worlds Roster, it's an incredibly impressive feat for Steeves.

Steeves, 26, played 43 games for the Bruins this year, scoring nine goals and 16 points. He played in two playoff games, showing well on Boston's third line.

Steeves joins teammates James Hagens and Mason Lohrei on the US roster.

Games begin on May 15.

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