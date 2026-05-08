Alex Steeves Named To USA IIHF World Championships Roster

The Boston Bruins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] have a late\naddition to the 2026 United States IIHF World Championship roster.\n\nAlex Steeves has joined the American Team in Switzerland.\n\nIt's an incredible feat for the Bruins forward, as it marks the first time he\nwill represent the United States in any international competition.\n\nFrom undrafted to the United States Worlds Roster\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/bruins-announce-slew-of-iihf-world-championship-players],\nit's an incredibly impressive feat for Steeves.\n\nSteeves, 26, played 43 games for the Bruins this year, scoring nine goals and 16\npoints. He played in two playoff games, showing well on Boston's third line.\n\nSteeves joins teammates James Hagens\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/james-hagens-confirmed-to-play-for-us-at-iiihf-worlds]\nand Mason Lohrei\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/bruins-announce-slew-of-iihf-world-championship-players]\non the US roster.\n\nGames begin on May 15.