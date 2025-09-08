Bruins' 2025 Rookie Camp Roster Revealed

The Boston Bruins' 2025 Rookie Camp is right around the corner, as it starts on Sep. 10 and lasts until Sep. 14.
Due to the Bruins' rookie camp being just about here, the Original Six club has announced their roster for it. In total, it consists of 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.
Here is the Bruins' full 2025 Rookie Camp roster.
The Bruins will also play two games during their 2025 Rookie Camp, as they will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sep. 12 and the New Jersey Devils on Sep. 14.
