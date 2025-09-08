Bruins' 2025 Rookie Camp Roster Revealed

The Boston Bruins' 2025 Rookie Camp is right around the corner, as it starts on Sep. 10 and lasts until Sep. 14.

Due to the Bruins' rookie camp being just about here, the Original Six club has announced their roster for it. In total, it consists of 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Here is the Bruins' full 2025 Rookie Camp roster.

Bruins Forwards

Dalton Bancroft

Cole Chandler

Ty Cheveldayoff

Robert Cronin

Riley Duran

Dylan Edwards

Brett Harrison

Mavrick Lachance

Dans Locmelis

Fraser Minten

Jake Schmaltz

Cooper Simpson

Emmanuel Vermette

Bruins Defensemen

Grayson Burzynski

Jackson Edward

Ty Gallagher

Loke Johansson

Dylan MacKinnon

Oliver Turner

Mitch Young

Bruins Goaltenders

Ben Hrebik

Simon Zajicek

The Bruins will also play two games during their 2025 Rookie Camp, as they will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sep. 12 and the New Jersey Devils on Sep. 14.

