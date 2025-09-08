    • Powered by Roundtable

    Bruins' 2025 Rookie Camp Roster Revealed

    Michael DeRosa
    Sep 8, 2025

    The Boston Bruins' 2025 Rookie Camp is right around the corner, as it starts on Sep. 10 and lasts until Sep. 14. 

    Due to the Bruins' rookie camp being just about here, the Original Six club has announced their roster for it. In total, it consists of 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.

    Here is the Bruins' full 2025 Rookie Camp roster. 

    Bruins Forwards 

    • Dalton Bancroft
    • Cole Chandler
    • Ty Cheveldayoff
    • Robert Cronin
    • Riley Duran
    • Dylan Edwards
    • Brett Harrison
    • Mavrick Lachance
    • Dans Locmelis
    • Fraser Minten
    • Jake Schmaltz
    • Cooper Simpson
    • Emmanuel Vermette

    Bruins Defensemen 

    • Grayson Burzynski
    • Jackson Edward
    • Ty Gallagher
    • Loke Johansson
    • Dylan MacKinnon
    • Oliver Turner
    • Mitch Young

    Bruins Goaltenders

    • Ben Hrebik
    • Simon Zajicek

    The Bruins will also play two games during their 2025 Rookie Camp, as they will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sep. 12 and the New Jersey Devils on Sep. 14.

