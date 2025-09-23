    • Powered by Roundtable

    Bruins Announce Roster For Rangers Matchup

    Michael DeRosa
    Sep 23, 2025, 19:42
    Michael DeRosa
    Sep 23, 2025, 19:42
    Updated at: Sep 23, 2025, 19:42
    Matthew Poitras (© Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

    The Boston Bruins will be back on the ice on Sep. 23 to face off against the New York Rangers. After losing 5-2 to the Washington Capitals in their preseason opener, the Bruins will be looking to put together a better performance against the Rangers.

    The Bruins have announced their roster for the contest, and there are certainly some players to keep a very close eye on.

    Some notable prospects will be in the Bruins' lineup against the Rangers, as Fraser Minten, Matthew Poitras, Dans Locmelis, and Fabian Lysell are all set to play. Furthermore, NHL hopefuls like Matej Blumel and Alex Steeves will also play for the Bruins against the Blueshirts.

    The Bruins will also have some veterans in their lineup, as Casey Mittelstadt, Henri Jokiharju, Nikita Zadorov, Mark Kastelic, and Joonas Korpisalo will all be dressed for the matchup. Newcomers Mikey Eyssimont and Jordan Harris will also play.

    Here is the Bruins' full roster for the contest.

    Bruins' Forwards 

    • Casey Mittelstadt
    • Matej Blumel
    • Johnny Beecher
    • Alex Steeves
    • Fabian Lysell
    • John Farinacci
    • Mark Kastelic
    • Matthew Poitras
    • Dans Locmelis
    • Dalton Baycroft
    • Mikey Eyssimont
    • Marat Khusnutdinov
    • Fraser Minten

    Bruins' Defensemen 

    • Henri Jokiharju
    • Victor Soderstrom
    • Jordan Harris
    • Jonathan Aspirot
    • Michael Callahan
    • Loke Johansson
    • Nikita Zadorov

    Bruins' Goaltenders 

    • Joonas Korpisalo
    • Michael DiPietro
    • Simon Zajicek

    Recent Bruins News 

    Bruins' David Pastrnak Opens Up About Injury 

    EXCLUSIVE: Boston Bruins Hopeful Alex Steeves Talks Signing In Boston, His Playstyle & More 

    Bruins Reveal New Lines With David Pastrnak Back

    Bruins Prospect Is Big Player To Watch 