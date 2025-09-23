Bruins Announce Roster For Rangers Matchup

The Boston Bruins will be back on the ice on Sep. 23 to face off against the New York Rangers. After losing 5-2 to the Washington Capitals in their preseason opener, the Bruins will be looking to put together a better performance against the Rangers.

The Bruins have announced their roster for the contest, and there are certainly some players to keep a very close eye on.

Some notable prospects will be in the Bruins' lineup against the Rangers, as Fraser Minten, Matthew Poitras, Dans Locmelis, and Fabian Lysell are all set to play. Furthermore, NHL hopefuls like Matej Blumel and Alex Steeves will also play for the Bruins against the Blueshirts.

The Bruins will also have some veterans in their lineup, as Casey Mittelstadt, Henri Jokiharju, Nikita Zadorov, Mark Kastelic, and Joonas Korpisalo will all be dressed for the matchup. Newcomers Mikey Eyssimont and Jordan Harris will also play.

Here is the Bruins' full roster for the contest.

Bruins' Forwards

Casey Mittelstadt

Matej Blumel

Johnny Beecher

Alex Steeves

Fabian Lysell

John Farinacci

Mark Kastelic

Matthew Poitras

Dans Locmelis

Dalton Baycroft

Mikey Eyssimont

Marat Khusnutdinov

Fraser Minten

Bruins' Defensemen

Henri Jokiharju

Victor Soderstrom

Jordan Harris

Jonathan Aspirot

Michael Callahan

Loke Johansson

Nikita Zadorov

Bruins' Goaltenders

Joonas Korpisalo

Michael DiPietro

Simon Zajicek

Recent Bruins News

Bruins' David Pastrnak Opens Up About Injury

EXCLUSIVE: Boston Bruins Hopeful Alex Steeves Talks Signing In Boston, His Playstyle & More

Bruins Reveal New Lines With David Pastrnak Back

Bruins Prospect Is Big Player To Watch