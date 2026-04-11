Bruins Clinching Scenarios 4/11/26: Win And In

There are three separate paths to clinching a playoff berth for the Bruins on Saturday, with one much easier than the rest.
That first scenario is as simple as they come: Win and in. If the Bruins defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning in any fashion inside TD Garden, they clinch a berth in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
That's as easy as it gets, and that clinching scenario doesn't change. The Bruins need just two points to make the playoffs, that's it.
But if the Lightning overwhelm Boston and defeat the Bruins for the second time in a week, there are two other paths.
The first of these offshoot paths are:
If the Bruins get one point against the Lightning AND the New Jersey Devils defeat the Detroit Red Wings in any fashion, AND if either of the following occurs:
Ottawa and New York play at 1 in the afternoon, the Devils and Red Wings at 5 o'clock, while Philly and Winnipeg get underway after 7 o'clock.
Now onto the third and final clinching scenario.
If the Bruins lose in regulation AND the Devils defeat the Red Wings in regulation AND if either of the following occurs:
1. The Senators defeat the Islanders in regulation OR
2. The Jets defeat the Flyers in regulation.
Again, same principle applies. Rooting against the Metropolitan Division bubble, rooting for the Devils.
It's not very likely New Jersey gets the job done against the Bruins, but it's not impossible.
The Islanders and Senators matchup should be a war on Long Island. Winnipeg and Philly should too.
It's shaping up to be a fantastic day of hockey inside and out of TD Garden, with the Bruins and NHL barreling toward the finish line for the regular season.