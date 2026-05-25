Bruins Could Trade One Of These Two Goalies This Off-Season

The potential of the Bruins trading one of these two goalies this off-season should not be ruled out.
Jeremy Swayman proved his doubters wrong this season with the Boston Bruins. After an ugly 2024-25 season, Swayman responded by posting a 31-18-4 record, a 2.71 goals-against average, and a .907 save percentage in 55 games. With this, Swayman is one of the finalists for the Vezina Trophy this season.
With Swayman bouncing back and being signed until the end of the 2031-32 season, he will be the Bruins' starting goalie for a long time. Yet, when it comes to the Bruins' backup goaltending position, that is where things start to get more interesting.
The Bruins have been rolling with Joonas Korpisalo as their backup over the last two seasons. Overall, the 32-year-old has been fairly shaky, as he has had a save percentage under .895 in each season. When noting that he has a $3 million cap hit, he is a bit expensive for what he provides.
The Bruins also have Providence Bruins goalie Michael DiPietro knocking on the door. The 26-year-old was named the AHL's best goalie of the year for the second season in a row, as he finished this campaign with a 26-8-5 record, a .927 save percentage, and a 2.05 goals-against average. Yet, as excellently as he has played in the AHL, he has yet to get a real chance on Boston's roster.
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Given how well DiPietro has played now in back-to-back seasons for Providence, it is incredibly likely that he would get claimed by another team if placed on waivers ahead of the season. Due to this, if the Bruins really feel that they want to continue to go with Korpisalo as their backup moving forward, the possibility of DiPietro being moved during the summer should not be ruled out.
Yet, if the Bruins want to give DiPietro as a chance as their backup, that could the door for them to move on from Korpisalo. With there not being many notable goalies who can hit the free-agent market this off-season, Korpisalo could generate some interest from teams looking for goalie help.
It will be interesting to see what the Bruins decide to do with their goaltending between now and the start of the 2026-27 season.