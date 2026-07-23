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Bruins Ex-Assistant GM Has Rumors Swirl Around His Future

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Former Boston Bruins assistant general manager Evan Gold could be heading to the New York Islanders, per Mark Divver. 

Gold, 46, worked for the Bruins since 2015-16 and has served as their assistant general manager since 2019-20. 

The Bruins announced on July 14 that Gold would be departing the organization after 11 seasons of service.

Gold won't officially depart until August 1, preventing any official hiring by the Islanders or any other organization.

Gold's initial job title was Director of Hockey Operations, from 2015 until 2019, when Gold was promoted to AGM.

Since 2023-24, Gold also served as the general manager of the Providence Bruins, the club's AHL affiliate. 

This summer has seen the Bruins completely overhaul Providence, with the departure of Gold and Head Coach Ryan Mougenel, along with prospects such as Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov moved along.

Despite a historic AHL regular season, the P-Bruins suffered a catastrophic upset elimination at the hands of their rivals, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

That, combined with some failed prospect development, saw the Bruins decide to fully reset.

Gold is viewed as a rising star, and had been a finalist for both Vancouver and Toronto's GM jobs, but ultimately did not land either gig.

Now, it appears Gold could be heading to Long Island, with no official word coming for at least another 9 days.

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