Bruins Ex-Assistant GM Has Rumors Swirl Around His Future

Former Boston Bruins assistant general manager Evan Gold could be heading to\nthe New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles], per Mark Divver. \n\nGold, 46, worked for the Bruins since 2015-16 and has served as their assistant\ngeneral manager since 2019-20. \n\nThe Bruins announced on July 14\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/bruins-announce-slew-of-major-front-office-changes]\nthat Gold would be departing the organization after 11 seasons of service.\n\nGold won't officially depart until August 1, preventing any official hiring by\nthe Islanders or any other organization.\n\nGold's initial job title was Director of Hockey Operations, from 2015 until\n2019, when Gold was promoted to AGM.\n\nSince 2023-24, Gold also served as the general manager of the Providence Bruins,\nthe club's AHL affiliate. \n\nThis summer has seen the Bruins completely overhaul Providence, with the\ndeparture of Gold and Head Coach Ryan Mougenel, along with prospects such as\nFabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov moved along.\n\nDespite a historic AHL regular season, the P-Bruins suffered a\ncatastrophic upset elimination\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/providence-bruins-stunned-eliminated-by-rival-springfield] at\nthe hands of their rivals, the Springfield Thunderbirds.\n\nThat, combined with some failed prospect development, saw the Bruins decide to\nfully reset.\n\nGold is viewed as a rising star, and had been a finalist for both Vancouver and\nToronto's GM jobs, but ultimately did not land either gig.\n\nNow, it appears Gold could be heading to Long Island, with no official word\ncoming for at least another 9 days.