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Bruins Lines Come With Massive News Ahead Of Game 1

Russell Macias
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BRIGHTON -- The Boston Bruins might not know when Game 1 against the Buffalo Sabres is quite yet, but they do know what their lines should look like.

While the NHL schedule-makers haven't finalized anything, the Bruins continue to prepare for what should be an incredible series.

The most important news of practice came in the form of who would operate as the third line's left-winger, Mikey Eyssimont or James Hagens.

Based on practice, Hagens won the job with his strong first two NHL games.

It's the most thrilling choice, with Hagens' electric speed and skill, along with a relentless forecheck already on display in his first two NHL games.

Elsewhere, there were no other surprises. Casey Mittelstadt returned as expected after not taking part in Tuesday's regular-season finale. Pavel Zacha, who exited early to tend to a family matter, also returned with no issues.

As expected, Jeremy Swayman occupied the starter's crease, though there isn't any debate as to who Boston's Game 1 starter will be.

The only remaining question is when Game 1 will take place. There's been rumors-a-plenty about both a Saturday and Sunday start.

The NHL continues to wait for the Pacific Division to sort itself out on the final day of the regular season before unveiling the schedule.

The Boston Celtics play on Sunday and Tuesday at home, so the NHL is likely working to avoid potential conflicts between the two series, which would indicate Saturday-Monday Games 1 & 2, but that remains unconfirmed.

Here's Boston's full lineup from practice:

Forwards:

Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

James Hagens - Fraser Minten - Marat Khusnutdinov

Tanner Jeannot - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Defense:

Jonathan Aspirot - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Extras:

Mikey Eyssimont - Lukas Reichel - Alex Steeves

Jordan Harris - Henri Jokiharju

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