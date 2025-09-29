NHL News: 2 Former Bruins Hit Waivers

The Boston Bruins have yet to place any players on waivers at this point in training camp. While this is the case, two more of their former players hit waivers on Sep. 29.

According to PuckPedia, the New York Rangers have placed former Bruins forward Anton Blidh on waivers, while the Nashville Predators have placed former Bruins blueliner Jordan Oesterle on waivers.

Blidh was selected by the Bruins with the 180th overall pick of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. From there, he played six seasons from 2016-17 to 2021-22 with the Bruins. In 70 games with the Original Six club over that span, the 6-foot-1 winger recorded four goals, eight assists, 12 points, 177 hits, and a minus-11 rating.

Blidh spent all of this past season in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack, where he recorded 19 goals, 17 assists, 36 points, and 109 penalty minutes in 71 games.

Oesterle, on the other hand, spent a chunk of last season with the Bruins. In 22 games with Boston during the 2024-25 season, he recorded one goal, five assists, six points, 20 hits, and a plus-3 rating. He also posted three goals and eight points in nine games in the AHL with the Providence Bruins.

Oesterle's time with the Bruins ended when he was claimed off waivers by the Predators in March. In 15 games last season with Nashville after being claimed from Boston, he recorded three goals and an assist.

