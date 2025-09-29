Bruins: 4 Interesting Prospects Who Deserve More Attention

Recently, we here at The Hockey News Boston Bruins discussed the Original Six club's top five prospects heading into the 2025-26 season.

Yet, the Bruins also have several other prospects who should be watched very closely during the 2025-26 season. While they may not get the same kind of attention or hype as other top prospects like James Hagens and Fraser Minten, they still have the potential to become solid players for the Bruins later down the road.

Because of this, let's focus on four interesting Bruins prospects who certainly deserve our attention during the 2025-26 season now.

Dalton Bancroft, RW

Back in April of this past season, the Bruins signed forward Dalton Bancroft to a one-year entry-level contract. This was after the 24-year-old forward finished his third season at Cornell University, where he recorded 15 goals, 12 assists, 27 points, and a plus-11 rating in 36 games. Following signing his entry-level contract, he played in five American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Providence Bruins, where he scored one goal.

Bancroft has undoubtedly stood out this preseason, and this was especially the case during the Bruins' Sep. 27 matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers. The 6-foot-3 winger showed off some of his offensive upside in the matchup, as he scored two nice goals in the contest. The young forward will now be looking to build off this impressive performance from here. While it appears likely that he will start the season in the AHL, the possibility of him becoming an NHL player in the future is certainly there. He has the size and skill to potentially blossom into a bottom-six forward for Boston.

Recent Bruins News

Boston Bruins Announce Several Roster Cuts

2 Former Bruins Placed On Waivers

Bruins Top Center Ready To Break Out

New Bruins Forward Has Huge Opportunity

Jackson Edward, D

The Bruins assigned prospect defenseman Jackson Edward to Providence on Sep. 28. This was expected, as the 21-year-old blueliner should benefit from spending more time in the AHL before making the jump to the NHL level with Boston. The 6-foot-2 defenseman appeared in 31 games last season for Providence, where he recorded one goal, six assists, seven points, and 14 penalty minutes.

Overall, it was a solid first AHL season for Edward in 2024-25, but it would not be surprising in the slightest if he takes a step forward in his development this season. The potential for him to blossom into a hard-hitting shutdown defenseman for the Bruins later down the road is there. Because of this, the 2022 seventh-round pick is a player who Bruins fans absolutely should not be ignoring this upcoming campaign.

Frederic Brunet, D

Another Bruins prospect defenseman who warrants plenty of attention this season is blueliner Frederic Brunet. The 2022 fifth-round pick took a notable step forward in his development this past season and became a key part of Providence's blueline because of it. In 69 games with the AHL squad in 2024-25, he set new career bests with five goals, 20 assists, 25 points, and a plus-15 rating. Because of this, he also got the opportunity to make his NHL debut for Boston in their season finale against the New Jersey Devils.

Now, Brunet will be looking to continue to head into the right direction during the 2025-26 season. Given the Bruins' defensive depth heading into this season, it is likely that Brunet will start the year down in Providence. However, given how well he played this past season, he undoubtedly will be a call-up candidate to watch when injuries occur during the season.

Chris Pelosi, C

Chris Pelosi is another promising prospect who Bruins fans should be watching very closely during the 2025-26 season. The 2023 third-round pick is entering his second season with Quinnipiac University and will be looking to take a big step forward with his play during it. The 2023 third-round pick had a solid freshman year with Quinnipiac, as he recorded 13 goals, 11 assists, 24 points, and a plus-12 rating in 38 games. Yet, he more importantly played far better as the campaign rolled on, so he could be in for a big year in 2025-26.

With the Bruins needing help on offense, Pelosi is a player who they will be hoping can blossom into an impactful NHL player later down the road. There is no question that the 20-year-old forward has the potential to become just that, so it will be very intriguing to see what kind of year the Sewell, New Jersey native has in 2025-26 from here.

More Bruins News

Casey Mittelstadt: Building Confidence, Becoming Leader For Young Bruins

Gritty Boston Bruins Beat Veteran-Laden Philadelphia Flyers 4-3

Bruins Begin Roster Cutdown, Show Potential Line Combinations To Start The Season

Mikey Eyssimont's Dominant Performance Shows How Important He Can Be For The Bruins