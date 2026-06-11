Bruins May Have Found A Hidden Gem In This Soaring Prospect

Bruins prospect Cooper Simpson could end up being a nice part of the team's future.
The Boston Bruins have done a nice job improving their prospect pool since kicking off their retool during the 2024-25 season. Due to this, they now have multiple promising youngsters in their system who could end up being good parts of their future.
Bruins prospect Cooper Simpson is one of them.
The Bruins selected Simpson with the 79th overall pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. This was after the skilled winger dominated at Shakopee High School in Minnesota, posting 49 goals and 83 points in 31 games. He also played in nine games with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL in 2024-25, recording seven goals and an assist. With this, the 19-year-old forward certainly showed offensive promise during his draft year.
Simpson looked to build off his 2024-25 success this campaign this season, and it is certainly fair to say that he did just that. The 6-foot forward was excellent this season with the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL, as he recorded 34 goals, 40 assists, and 74 points in 61 games. His 74 points were also the second-most in the USHL, so it was a special year for the exciting Bruins prospect.
When looking at the kinds of numbers Simpson has been putting up, it is hard not to be excited about his future with the Black and Gold. If the young forward can continue to develop in the right direction when he joins the University of North Dakota next season, it would only create more hype surrounding him. Right now, he is looking like he could blossom into an NHL talent for the Bruins later down the road.