Bruins Should Take The Ultimate Gamble By Trading For Canucks Star

Yet, if the Canucks are open to retaining a portion of Pettersson's salary as they continue their rebuild, the Bruins should strongly consider pursuing him. If he regained his elite form in Boston, he would be a huge addition for a Bruins club that desperately needs a star center. When noting that Pettersson is only 27 years old, the possibility of him turning things around should not be ruled out. This is especially so if he got to center one of the NHL's best players in David Pastrnak.