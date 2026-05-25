Bruins Named Potential Landing Spot For Former Rangers Captain

Should the Bruins look to sign Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba this summer?
The Boston Bruins will be a team to watch this summer. After bouncing back nicely this season and getting back into the playoffs, they should be looking to strengthen their roster during the off-season.
The Bruins need to bolster the right side of their blueline if they hope to be a more legitimate threat next season. Bringing in a top-four right-shot defenseman, in particular, should be among the Bruins' top goals of the summer.
Due to this, they are now being connected to a former New York Rangers captain.
In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Adam Gretz named the Bruins as a potential landing spot for Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba if he decides not to re-sign with the Pacific Division club.
"Whether Trouba is the type of defenseman they need is debatable, but he does seem like the kind they like to have: big, physical, and not afraid to hit people. That is the Bruins' DNA, especially on defense, and he would certainly fit in with it," Gretz wrote.
With Trouba being among the top right-shot defensemen who can hit the market this summer, it would be understandable if the Bruins had him on their radar this off-season. The 32-year-old blueliner had a strong bounce-back season for Anaheim this campaign, posting 10 goals, 25 assists, 35 points, 143 hits, and 149 blocks in 81 games.
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On a short-term deal, bringing in a player like Trouba could benefit the Bruins. He showed this season that he can still be an effective top-four defenseman, which is a real need for the Bruins. He would also give the Bruins another shutdown defenseman to work with for their penalty kill if signed.
Ultimately, if the Bruins strike out on top possible targets like Darren Raddysh and Rasmus Andersson, Trouba would have the potential to be a nice consolation prize for the Black and Gold.