Hockey is right around the corner, as the Boston Bruins are now 40 days away from their season opener against the Washington Capitals. Due to this, let's take a look at each player who has worn No. 40 for the Bruins. One player undoubtedly stands out from the rest of the bunch.

Alain Cote, D (1986-87)

The first player to wear No. 40 for the Bruins was defenseman Alain Cote during the 1986-87 season. This was the second of four numbers Cote wore during his four-year stint with the Bruins, as he sported No. 26 during his rookie season in 1985-86, No. 37 in 1988-89, and then No. 33 in 1989-90. In 68 games with the Bruins over four seasons, he recorded two goals, 11 points, and 65 penalty minutes.

Greg Hawgood, D (1987-88)

Greg Hawgood was the next Bruins player to wear No. 40, as he did during the 1987-88 season. In one game with Boston that season, he recorded zero points and a minus-1 rating. He made the switch to No. 38 following this campaign and wore it during his final two seasons as a Bruin. In 134 games over three seasons with the Bruins, he recorded 27 goals, 51 assists, and 78 points. This included scoring a career-high 16 goals and recording 40 points in 56 games in 1988-89.

Alan May, RW (1987-88)

Alan May also wore No. 40 while with the Bruins during the 1987-88 season. In three games with Boston that campaign, he posted zero points and 15 penalty minutes. This would be his only NHL season with Boston, as he played for the Edmonton Oilers in 1988-89.

Bruce Shoebottom, D (1987-88 to 1990-91)

Bruce Shoebottom was the third and final player to sport No. 40 for the Bruins during the 1987-88 season. However, he did so for the entirety of his four-year stint with Boston, where he recorded one goal, four assists, and five points in 35 games. He played his final career NHL season in 1990-91 with Boston.

Chris Winnes, RW (1991-92 to 1992-93)

The next Bruins player to wear No. 40 for the Original Six club was winger Chris Winnes. The Connecticut native did so during the 1991-92 and 1992-93 seasons, where he recorded one goal and five points in 29 games. He played his final NHL season with the Philadelphia Flyers in 1993-94.

Brett Harkins, LW (1994-95)

Brett Harkins was the next Bruin to sport No. 40, which was during the 1994-95 season. However, he did not for very long, as he played in just one game for Boston that campaign. During it, he recorded an assist. Harkins later returned to the Bruins during the 1996-97 season, however, where he wore No. 65. In 44 games that season for the Bruins, he recorded career highs with four goals, 14 assists, and 18 points.

Daniel Lacroix, LW (1994-95)

Daniel Lacroix also wore No. 40 for the Bruins during the 1994-95 season. In 23 games with the Bruins that campaign, he posted one goal, 38 penalty minutes, and a minus-2 rating. His time with the Bruins ended later that season when he joined the New York Rangers.

Mark Cornforth, D (1995-96)

Mark Conforth was the next Bruins player to sport No. 40, as he did during the 1995-96 season. In six games with the Bruins that campaign, he posted zero points and a plus-4 rating. This would be the only season that he played at the NHL level, as he played the rest of his professional career in the AHL and IHL.

P.C. Drouin, LW (1996-97)

P.C. Drouin wore No. 40 for the Bruins during the 1996-97 season, but it was for a short time. He played in just three games for the Bruins that campaign, where he was held off the scoresheet. This would be his only experience at the NHL level.

Ted Donato, LW (2003-04)

Ted Donato returned to the Bruins for the 2003-04 season and sported No. 40 during it. In 63 games that campaign, he recorded six goals, 11 points, and a plus-2 rating. This would be the final NHL season of his 13-year NHL career.

Eric Healey, LW (2005-06)

Eric Healey was the next Bruins player to wear No. 40 for the Bruins. In two games with the Original Six club that campaign, he had zero points and two penalty minutes. This would be his only season in the NHL.

Tuukka Rask, G (2007-08 to 2021-22)

Certainly saving the best for last, Tuukka Rask wore No. 40 throughout the entirety of his 15-year tenure with the Bruins. In 564 games with the Bruins, he posted a 308-165-66 record, a 2.28 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage, and 52 shutouts. The two-time All-Star also won the Vezina Trophy (2014) and William M. Jennings Trophy (2020) during his time with Boston. He is also the Bruins' all-time winningest goalie.

But will he be the last Bruin to ever wear No. 40? Time will tell.

