Bruins Trading This Top Prospect Would Come With Major Risk

The Bruins moving on from Dean Letourneau would be risky.
It isn't a secret that the Boston Bruins have multiple major roster needs to address this summer. They need a first-line center, a top-four right-shot defenseman, and a scoring top-six winger.
Yet, with this year's free agent class being weak, it is going to be hard for the Bruins to address any of these needs through signings. As a result, if the Bruins hope to land significant upgrades, they will need to do so through trade.
One of the Bruins' top trade chips that they could use to land another star is 2024 first-round pick Dean Letourneau. It is likely that selling teams would love to add the 20-year-old forward to their rosters, as he took a major step in the right direction with his development this season. Furthermore, he is a 6-foot-7 center who has plenty of skill and plays a heavy game.
With this, it is certainly possible that teams would want Letourneau included in a trade package. However, when noting that Letourneau has shown a lot of promise and is exactly the kind of power forward that teams around the NHL value immensely, the Bruins moving on from him would come with some serious risk.
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Letourneau has the tools to blossom into a top-six forward for the Bruins later down the road, so it would make sense if they wanted to hold on to him. He is Boston's most unique prospect, and it would not be easy to find a replacement for him in their prospect pool.
In 36 games this season with Boston College, Letourneau had 22 goals, 17 assists, and 39 points. With numbers like these, he has shown a lot of promise, but it will be interesting to see if the Bruins use him in a deal to land a high-impact player that would help them immediately.