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Ex-Bruins Captain Suffers Apparent Major Injury

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Russell Macias
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Oct 7, 2026 1:55 PM

The Boston Bruins had Tuesday off following their Monday night loss at home against the Ottawa Senators.

However, a larger portion of the NHL was busy on Tuesday night. One ex-Bruin forward Viktor Arvidsson torched those same Senators in a major win for the Detroit Red Wings at home.

However, in the late-night window, the Florida Panthers took on the Los Angeles Kings.

In the final minute of the second period, disaster struck Florida. Forward Brad Marchand suffered an apparent catastrophic lower-body injury:

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Marchand, who played the first 1,090 games of his career with Bruins and eventually served as team captain, could not get up.

Marchand had to be carried by two teammates, then two trainers down the tunnel.

His leg got twisted the wrong way, and then smashed into the thick, solid iron of the post. 

Postgame the Panthers had no update on Marchand's status, but it clearly did not look good whatsoever.

The Panthers are getting hit hard by the injury bug, having already lost their captain, Aleksander Barkov, for the next 6-8 weeks due to a lower-body injury he sustained over the weekend.

Still, the Panthers have found ways to win this year, and sit atop the Atlantic Division with six points and a 2-0-2 record.

The Bruins do not face Florida until November 8, a Sunday afternoon matinée.

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