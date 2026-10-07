Ex-Bruins Captain Suffers Apparent Major Injury

The Boston Bruins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] had Tuesday off\nfollowing their Monday night loss at home against the Ottawa Senators\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/ottawa-senators].\n\nHowever, a larger portion of the NHL was busy on Tuesday night. One ex-Bruin\nforward Viktor Arvidsson\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/former-bruins-sniper-on-fire-with-red-wings-as-bostons-scorers-struggle]\ntorched those same Senators in a major win for the Detroit Red Wings\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/detroit-red-wings] at home.\n\nHowever, in the late-night window, the Florida Panthers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers] took on the Los Angeles Kings\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/los-angeles-kings].\n\nIn the final minute of the second period, disaster struck Florida. Forward Brad\nMarchand\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/brad-marchand-admits-this-after-bruins-departure]\nsuffered an apparent catastrophic lower-body injury:\n\n\n\nMarchand, who played the first 1,090 games of his career with Bruins and\neventually served as team captain, could not get up.\n\nMarchand had to be carried by two teammates, then two trainers down the tunnel.\n\nHis leg got twisted the wrong way, and then smashed into the thick, solid iron\nof the post. \n\nPostgame the Panthers had no update on Marchand's status, but it clearly did not\nlook good whatsoever.\n\nThe Panthers are getting hit hard by the injury bug, having already lost their\ncaptain, Aleksander Barkov, for the next 6-8 weeks due to a lower-body injury he\nsustained over the weekend.\n\nStill, the Panthers have found ways to win this year, and sit atop the Atlantic\nDivision with six points and a 2-0-2 record.\n\nThe Bruins do not face Florida until November 8, a Sunday afternoon matinée.