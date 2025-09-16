Ex-Bruins Forward Signs PTO With Pacific Club

According to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, former Boston Bruins forward Oliver Wahlstrom has signed a professional tryout (PTO) with the San Jose Sharks. In addition, Pagnotta reported that Wahlstrom will sign an American Hockey League (AHL) deal with the San Jose Barracuda if he does not earn an NHL contract for the season from the Sharks.

Wahlstrom hit the market as an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1 after the Bruins elected not to tender him a qualifying offer. Now, after spending over two months on the free-agent market, Wahlstrom will be looking to earn an NHL deal for the season from the Sharks.

Wahlstrom was claimed off waivers by the Bruins from the New York Islanders back in December of this past season. In 16 games with Boston after being claimed off waivers, he posted one goal, one assist, 27 hits, and 28 penalty minutes.

Wahlstrom was then placed on waivers by Boston in February and spent the rest of the campaign down in the AHL with the Providence Bruins. In 19 games with Providence this past campaign, he recorded nine goals and 15 points. The 2018 first-round pick also had three goals and an assist in seven playoff games for Providence.

