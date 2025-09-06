Ex-Bruins Star Ranked Among NHL's Best Goalies

NHL Network released their latest Top 10 Goalies right now list, and Boston Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman did not make the cut. It is understandable, as the Anchorage, Alaska native had a tough 2024-25 season, posting a 22-29-7 record, a .892 save percentage, and a 3.11 goals-against average in 58 games.

While Swayman did not make the NHL Network's list, a former Bruins star goalie secured the No. 10 spot: Linus Ullmark.

After being traded by Boston this past off-season to the Ottawa Senators, Ullmark performed well in his first season with the Bruins' division rival. In 44 games on the year with the Senators, he posted a 25-14-3 record, a .909 save percentage, and a 2.72 goals-against average. His strong play between the pipes was a significant reason why the Senators broke their eight-year playoff drought in 2024-25.

With all of this, it makes sense that Ullmark is being considered a top-10 goalie in the league by NHL Network.

With the Bruins struggling between the pipes last season, there is no question that they missed Ullmark tremendously in 2024-25. However, Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo will now be looking to have a bounce-back season in 2025-26 for the Bruins. It will be interesting to see if they can do just that from here.