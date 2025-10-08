Former Bruins Scores Twice, Leads New Team To Victory

On the first night of hockey in the 2025-26 NHL regular season, the Pittsburgh Penguins pulled a shocker, downing the New York Rangers 3-0 in Madison Square Garden.

What's that got to do with the Boston Bruins, though?

Well, only one goal was scored on either Igor Shesterkin or Arthur Silovs all game, and it was former Boston Bruin Justin Brazeau's late first-period tally that did the trick.

It's a slick move in tight from the big winger. The Bruins flipped Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild during last season, acquiring Marat Khusnutdinov in addition to a larger package.

However, Brazeau wasn't finished. With Silovs protecting a shutout, Brazeau took a pass from Evgeni Malkin and buried it into the yawning cage.

The Bruins get things going tomorrow night on the road against the Washington Capitals.