Former Bruins Star Is Just Dominating Right Now

Former Boston Bruins forward Tyler Bertuzzi is having a nice start to the 2025-26 season with the Chicago Blackhawks. In 15 games thus far, the 6-foot-2 winger has recorded nine goals, five assists, 14 points, and a plus-2 rating.

Yet, Bertuzzi has been dominating as of late with the Blackhawks, as he is on fire offensively.

Over his last three games with the Blackhawks, Bertuzzi has scored an impressive six goals and recorded one assist. This included him recording a hat trick against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 5 and then scoring twice against the Calgary Flames on Nov. 7.

Bertuzzi also has seven goals over his last five games, so there is no question that the former Bruin is heating up in a big way for the Blackhawks.

When playing at his best, Bertuzzi has shown that he can be a very impactful offensive contributor. The Bruins certainly saw that during Bertuzzi's short stay with the Black and Gold in 2022-23, as he recorded 16 points in 21 regular-season games. However, he more notably posted five goals and 10 points in seven playoff games for Boston that year.

Now, Bertuzzi's goal will be to stay hot with the Blackhawks from here. He is one of the many reasons why the Blackhawks have had a nice start to the season, which their 8-5-3 record shows.