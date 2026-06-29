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Highlighting Boston's RFAs Ahead Of Monday's Deadline

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Russell Macias
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The 2026 NHL deadline to qualify restricted free agents has officially arrived, with the qualifying offers due by 5pm on Monday.

The Boston Bruins have seven total restricted free agents, with only one on the NHL roster.

Jordan Harris, who played eight regular-season games and one playoff game, is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.

Matthew Poitras headlines the Providence RFAs on a list that features Riley Duran, Alexis Gendron, and the recently acquired Ivan Ivan.

Fabian Lysell had been amongst the list, before the Bruins traded him to Colorado.

Defenseman Max Wanner and goaltender Luke Cavallin round out the list of restricted free agents.

Duran, Cavallin, and Ivan all hold arbitration rights.

Last Wednesday, Don Sweeney spoke on the pending RFAs and who he'd be qualifying (or not):

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"We've got that list," Sweeney said. "I've had communication with all the agents in terms of where that sits right now. That can sometimes change right up until the final day. There will be a couple of guys that won't be, but the vast majority will be qualified.”

Later, Sweeney hinted Lysell would be one of the players not qualified, but following the trade that's changed.

As for who else might not receive a qualifying offer, one could look at Riley Duran as the Bruins look to overhaul Providence, and Duran could be looking for an NHL opportunity, as opposed to being blocked in the AHL.

The official list will likely be released sometime around 5 p.m.  

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