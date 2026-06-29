Highlighting Boston's RFAs Ahead Of Monday's Deadline

"We've got that list," Sweeney said. "I've had communication with all the agents in terms of where that sits right now. That can sometimes change right up until the final day. There will be a couple of guys that won't be, but the vast majority will be qualified.”
Later, Sweeney hinted Lysell would be one of the players not qualified, but following the trade that's changed.
As for who else might not receive a qualifying offer, one could look at Riley Duran as the Bruins look to overhaul Providence, and Duran could be looking for an NHL opportunity, as opposed to being blocked in the AHL.
The official list will likely be released sometime around 5 p.m.