How The Right-Shot Defenseman Dominoes Affect The Boston Bruins

The trade deadline is less than 48 hours away, and the trade market has heated up wildly on Wednesday.
The Boston Bruins have been publicly hunting a right-shot defenseman and a top-six forward, both of which have come with big rumored names.
Thus came the tipping of the dominoes on Wednesday.
First, the Dallas Stars acquired right-shot defenseman Tyler Myers from the Vancouver Canucks for two draft picks.
Then, according to TSN's Darren Dreger, the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues struck a deal surrounding right-shot defenseman Colton Parayko in a blockbuster.
Just moments later, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the Utah Mammoth are closing in on acquiring right-shot defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.
Both Parayko and Weegar had been linked to the Bruins, but won't end up in the black and gold.
However, only the Weegar deal is official, and he cost a pretty penny.
Utah paid a premium and sent three second-round picks, including one belonging to the lowly New York Rangers, along with Olli Maatta and prospect Jonathan Castagna for Weegar.
Depth pieces like right-shot defenseman Nick Blankenburg also got dealt, with Colorado acquiring him for a fifth-round pick.
It's a whirlwind day, one that clearly affects the Bruins' trade deadline plans, as arguably the best right-shot defensemen are now off the market.
Reportedly, Simon Nemec could be available from the New Jersey Devils. That would be an absolute dream acquisition, one the Bruins should be investigating at all costs.
Still, it's beyond clear the market's red-hot. So, with the Bruins still on the hunt and potentially looking to flip Andrew Peeke, how does this affect their plans?
Remaining Targets:
The big-ticket players on the right side remaining are Dougie Hamilton, Justin Faulk, and Simon Nemec.
Hamilton, a former Bruin, could be tricky with his massive $9 million AAV contract on the books until 2028.
Faulk, meanwhile, costs less at $6.5 annually until the end of next season.
Both of those options make a lot of sense, but won't come cheap.
Nemec, meanwhile, would be a bigger, more complex deal that feels less likely.
Rasmus Ristolainen remains available as well.
Potential Cost of Peeke:
There's also the question of the Bruins potentially dealing pending unrestricted free agent Andrew Peeke.
Peeke's name has appeared in rumors, and could potentially fetch up to a third-round pick, maybe even a second-rounder if Boston retains.
The more dominoes fall, the better the odds Boston can land a better pick.
However, it's been described as a buyer's market, which won't help matters.
The forward block continues to be a glut without major moment. Some minor moves, such as the Oilers acquiring Jason Dickinson from the Chicago Blackhawks, has happened.