Logo
Boston Bruins
Powered by Roundtable
Steeves, Hagens Shine For USA In First Exhibition Game cover image

Steeves, Hagens Shine For USA In First Exhibition Game

Russell Macias
14h
featured
579Members·4,167Posts
RussellMacias@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

The 2026 IIHF World Championships have yet to officially begin, but the United States kicked off their exhibition campaign with a solid 5-2 over Germany.

Boston Bruins forward Alex Steeves scored the game-winning goal with 17 seconds left in the second period, just 65 seconds after Germany had made it a 2-1 game.

Earlier in the period, Steeves picked up an assist on a Sam Lafferty goal, giving the Bruins forward two key points in the game.

Just over a minute into the third period and James Hagens got in on the fun, assisting Max Plante for a 4-1 goal that gave the US a commanding lead.

Mason Lohrei did not play for the USA in this exhibition contest.

The game finished 5-2, and with his game-winning goal and assist, the IIHF named Steeves the MVP of the game.

The United States' tournament officially gets underway on Friday afternoon at 2:20 against the hosts, Switzerland, live on the NHL Network.

Latest News