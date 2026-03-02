Takeaways From Don Sweeney's Pre-Deadline Media Availability

The NHL Trade Deadline is now just four days away, and Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney met with the media midday on Monday to discuss the upcoming deadline.
There were a few key takeaways, as Sweeney confirmed what Boston's plan for the deadline would be.
Boston's Deadline Plan: Top Players with term, Right-Shot D Depth
Immediately, Sweeney began his presser by stating he wants to improve the roster for now and the future, notably saying he'd want a guy with term or one open to an extension.
Sweeney added that he feels this Bruins group's earned it, and that he'd "Like to give them a bump."
It's already documented the names Sweeney and the Bruins have allegedly looked at- Robert Thomas, Owen Tippett, & more come to mind- but Sweeney saying it out loud serves as soft confirmation.
But, Sweeney certainly didn't commit to anything big. Sweeney made it clear that this year wouldn't be like last year, nor would they be nearly as aggressive in making deals.
Sweeney does not have any interest in quick fixes, nor does he want to just throw away assets recently stockpiled. In other words, if a big deal happens, it's because he's overwhelmingly confident in the long-term gains from a potential deal.
Sweeney, when directly asked, also stated he feels the team could use more depth on the right side of the defense, which isn't overly shocking.
They've been linked to just about every right-shot defenseman that's been made available around the league as they look to stabilize the position.
Rentals: Their Own (Arvidsson, Peeke) & Potentially Acquiring Any:
As questions began, Sweeney fielded multiple about the rental market. First, Sweeney stated shopping for rentals isn't a priority, but didn't rule it out entirely.
However, when it came to his own UFAs, Viktor Arvidsson and Andrew Peeke, Sweeney stated first that Boston plays 11 games in the next 19 days, emphasizing the need for depth and that he's not pushing guys out the door.
But, Sweeney did say all it takes is one phone call to change that.
In other words, Sweeney's not married to anything with either player. Arvidsson owns a full no-move clause that would need to be waived in order to facilitate a move.
Takeaways:
The biggest takeaway from today is that no move appears imminent for the Boston Bruins, as of Monday afternoon.
Sweeney touched on the myriad of college prospects the Bruins have, and indicated they would at least be signing Andre Gasseau following the conclusion of Boston College's season, as Gasseau graduates after this season.
Sweeney left the door open for multiple avenues ahead of Friday's deadline, but the possibility of a quiet deadline looms slightly larger than it did prior to Sweeney speaking.
Still, Sweeney emphasized the main goal is the playoffs after missing out last season. That, coupled with wanting to maintain long-term stability, seems to be the focus for the Bruins.