Two Additional Bruins Named To IIHF World Rosters

The 2026 IIHF World Championships kick off Friday morning, and the Boston Bruins will be extremely well-represented at the tournament.
It's already been established that six Bruins who finished the season in the NHL would be heading to Switzerland for the tournament.
Then, the Springfield Thunderbirds stunned the Providence Bruins in the first round of the AHL Playoffs, creating more possible entries for the Bruins.
Two P-Bruins will be joining their respective countries for the IIHF Worlds.
First, Lukas Reichel will join Team Germany mere hours after signing a one-year extension to remain in Boston.
Though Reichel finished with the AHL, it seems more likely than not he's going to be on the NHL roster come the Fall.
It's Reichel's fifth appearance in the IIHF Worlds for Germany. Reichel posted one goal and three points in his 10 games with the NHL Bruins. He played one playoff game for the Bruins, Game 4, a 6-1 loss.
He played four games with the Providence Bruins in the regular season, scoring one goal and six points. He then went pointless in three playoff games.
Meanwhile, Matej Blümel will join Team Czechia for the third IIHF Worlds of his career. Blümel previously took part in 2021 and 2022.
Blümel, 25, played 58 games with Providence, posting 21 goals and 52 points in those games. He added two playoff AHL goals in the four-game, best-of-five loss to the Thunderbirds.
Blümel went pointless in his four NHL games, and went a -3 before a stint on long-term injured reserve.