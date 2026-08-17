Where Did Jeremy Swayman Rank Amongst NHL Network's Top 10 Goalies

The NHL Network has been busy this summer, ranking the NHL's very best players by position throughout the month of August.
This week brought the ranking of the NHL Network's Top 10 Goalies, where Vezina Trophy Finalist and Boston Bruins' starting goalie Jeremy Swayman was an obvious pick to land inside the top 10.
Swayman, 27, posted a 31-18-4 record in the 2025-26 season, while also representing the United States of America at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, where he won gold.
Swayman then finished as a Vezina Trophy Finalist, finishing in third place behind Ilya Sorokin and the winner Andrei Vasilevskiy.
In the NHL Network's Top 10 Goalies, Swayman ultimately placed fifth-best, a respectable spot for Boston's star in net.
Beneath Swayman came stars such as Jake Oettinger, Logan Thompson, and Jesper Wallstedt.
Beating him out in order were Vasilevskiy, Connor Hellebuyck, Igor Shesterkin, and Sorokin.
The 2025-26 season represents Swayman's career-best year, showcasing his all-world ability to the hockey world.
Previously, the NHL Network ranked David Pastrnak as the second-best winger in the NHL, above the likes of Kirill Kaprizov, Mitch Marner, and Mikko Rantanen, all of whom checked in behind Boston's superstar.
Pastrnak, 30, posted his fourth-straight season with 100+ points, scoring 29 goals and a career-high 71 assists.
The Czech forward's evolution into a playmaking winger was breathtaking to watch, as he went from a shoot-first guy to a pass-first guy, all trying to elevate his teammates around him.
Pastrnak finished sixth for the Hart Trophy (MVP) and was an NHL Second-Team All-Star for the 2025-26 season.
Defensively, Charlie McAvoy checked in at #11 for a second straight season, just missing the top 10 after a career year.
McAvoy, 28, posted 11 goals and 61 points in 69 games while winning the Gold Medal with the United States of America at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.
With McAvoy picking up the No. 11 spot, he ranked ahead of other NHL stars on the blue line, including Jaccob Slavin, Adam Fox, and Roman Josi.
Meanwhile, defensemen including Evan Bouchard and rookie sensation Matthew Schaefer checked in above Boston's star defender.
Bruins season is now just 43 days away, with the Bruins opening the regular season at home against the New York Rangers, kicking off an expanded 84-game regular season.
The Preseason gets underway in just over a month, with the shortened 4-game preseason slate getting underway on September 20.