2026-27 Season Preview: David Pastrnak

The 2026-27 Boston Bruins season has approached rapidly, with the puck set to drop in just 26 days, less than four full weeks away.
The Bruins return a squad with almost entirely the same forward core, with the only change being JJ Peterka entering while Viktor Arvidsson walked to Detroit in free agency.
Defensively, the team returns almost everyone, with Andrew Peeke being the notable departure while the incomings are Will Borgen and a homecoming for Connor Clifton.
This year is a milestone-marking, headline year for David Pastrnak, the superstar and the engine that drives the Bruins forward.
Within a few weeks, there's buzz that he could be named the next captain of the Bruins franchise after spending last season wearing an 'A' alongside Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm.
Last season, Pastrnak posted a career-high 71 assists in 77 games to go with a five-year low of 29 goals. Pastrnak stated that was an intentional focus; he prefers being a shooter, but the Bruins were better this year with him focusing on playmaking as opposed to sniping.
Pastrnak turned 30 over the summer and is now officially getting old.
Just kidding, obviously. However, as he said at the end of last season, he does feel the pressure to win more each and every season.
"Of course [losing's] disappointing," Pastrnak said bluntly postgame after Game 6 in April. "I’m turning 30 in a couple weeks. [I've] had one sniff at the Cup so far. It gets harder every single year. … You don’t want to waste any opportunity.”
That bitter truth almost felt like a siren call to management to get more pieces and improve the team, which is exactly what happened.
Peterka, who figures to be a candidate to skate with Pastrnak, is a massive improvement over Pastrnak's LW1 in the playoffs, Marat Khusnutdinov.
This isn't a knock on Khusnutdinov, a very solid and incredibly hard-working player. But as of today, he's best on the third line.
Peterka, meanwhile, can and will complement Pastrnak extraordinarily well, and is easily projectable for 30+ goals and 70+ points over 84 games with Pastrnak.
Peterka's never played with someone on Pastrnak's level. The closest would be Tage Thompson, who is firmly one, or maybe two or three, tiers below Pastrnak.
The other candidate for LW1 is Morgan Geekie, who scored a career-best 39 goals last season. Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm seemed to like having Geekie drive play on his own line, so it feels unlikely the duo reunite, but they've got undeniable chemistry.
For Pastrnak, it's blatantly clear what his focus is. It's not another 100+ point season. It's not 50 goals, or 100 assists.
It's winning, and most importantly, winning in the playoffs.