2026-27 Season Preview: Morgan Geekie

As the road leads to opening night, it's time to continue with 2026-27 season previews, and today it's Morgan Geekie's turn.
Geekie, 28, comes off a career year in which he smashed career highs in goals, assists, and points as he posted a team-high 39 goals, along with 29 assists and 68 points.
His 68 points finished second on the team, trailing only David Pastrnak.
Geekie has now posted two straight 30+ goal seasons, after potting 33 in 2024-25. Following that season, Geekie signed a six-year contract with $5.5 million annually, a deal that's already one of the very best, most team-friendly deals in the NHL today.
This upcoming season, Geekie figures to play another key role for Boston. He will either line up with David Pastrnak on the top line or, as Head Coach Marco Sturm liked to do last year, he may have Geekie run his own line, where Geekie continued to produce.
Expectations for Geekie's season should remain around 30+ goals again, as he's continued to just produce with one of the best releases in the NHL, fooling goalies with ease.
For Boston to have a big season, they're going to need the best out of Geekie. In addition to Geekie, the addition of JJ Peterka could take some pressure off the forward, as that's another elite option for Boston to work with.