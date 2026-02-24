Bruins Linked With Potential Stunning Re-Acquisition Of Former Bruin

The Bruins have been very open on their hunt to acquire both a second-pairing right-shot defenseman and a top-six scoring forward.
The need for the scoring forward may have just taken a stunning turn.
David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported last night that the Vancouver Canucks are interested in taking calls on former Bruin, Jake DeBrusk. Pagnotta then added that the Bruins have interest in a reunion.
DeBrusk, 29, has five more years left on his contract that he signed on July 1, 2024, when he left the Bruins after seven seasons in Boston.
The Bruins originally selected DeBrusk with the 14th overall pick in the now-infamous-for-Boston 2015 NHL Draft.
DeBrusk's current contract holds a $5.5 million salary cap hit. He owns a full no-movement clause, so he'd have to be willing to waive it to return to Boston.
The move would be a total stunner. The Bruins, who were not able to reach terms on an extension after DeBrusk's weaker contract year (19 goals, 40 points in 82 games), would look to re-acquire the ex-Bruin.
Stylistically and salary-wise, it might be the perfect trade target. As a player, he's the same as he was two years ago. He's still streaky, but reliable enough to play in your top six and handle power play minutes.
This season, as the Canucks have been the worst team in the league, Debrusk has struggled, scoring just 13 goals and 28 points in 56 games.
However, he's shooting a career-low 8.3%, something bound to recover. He's a career 12.5% shooter, so if he'd be closer to that figure, he'd be knocking on the door of another 20+ goal season.
Last year, DeBrusk scored 28 goals and 48 points in 82 games. With Casey Mittelstadt and Pavel Zacha's playmaking, along with James Hagens on the way, it makes all the sense in the world to reacquire DeBrusk's scoring punch.
The Bruins need a little more shoot-first on the second line, and DeBrusk's a perfect way to get there.
The Canucks ask for DeBrusk is unclear, per Pagnotta, so it's more just speculation than anything else right now.
But, just for a moment, imagine a DeBrusk return to TD Garden and the Bruins. It might make more sense than you think.
A reliable, middle or top-six scoring forward that funnels pucks to the net. It's a glaring need, one he can fill, all while at a very reasonable cap hit in the spiking salary cap.