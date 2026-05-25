Bruins Prospects' Rights Traded In KHL

The Boston Bruins and Providence Bruins have moved into summer mode for some time now. Both teams' seasons ended with bitter disappointment and early exits from the playoffs.
For Boston, the need to improve up front and on the right side of defense has taken priority.
For Providence, it's a hollow feeling after being the best regular-season team in the entire AHL before their stunning upset loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds.
One of Providence's best players just had his KHL rights traded, a notable move with an unclear future.
Merkulov, 25, will become a Group 6 unrestricted free agent on July 1, meaning he's a UFA one year early due to a lack of NHL games played.
Merkulov appeared in one NHL game this past season, one year after receiving six games with the big club.
The lack of opportunity comes despite torching the AHL, posting 24 goals and 61 points in 70 games this year. In his Providence career, Merkulov has 94 goals and 240 points in 271 AHL games.
Merkulov will want to take that next step, but he's almost completely blocked out from Boston's roster.
With an uncertain future, two KHL teams swung a deal this morning.
HC Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod acquired the KHL rights and monetary compensation from CSKA Moscow in exchange for the KHL rights to Yegor Zamula.
While not by any means a clear declaration that Merkulov will return to Russia, it certainly illustrates that the possibility exists.
The Bruins have many other young forwards ahead of Merkulov, so the loss wouldn't sting the big club too much.
However, it would be a major loss for the Providence Bruins, as he has routinely been one of their very best players, game in and game out.
It's likely there won't be any further word for some time.