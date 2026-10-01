NHL Network Ranks David Pastrnak 8th-Best Active NHL Player

Boston Bruins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] captain and\nright-winger David Pastrnak ranked eighth on NHL Network’s Top 50 Players Right\nNow list of the best players in the National Hockey League.\n\nIt's not a surprising ranking, as Pastrnak remains one of the best players in\nthe NHL today, having posted a fourth-straight 100+ point season.\n\nPastrnak, who also ranked second on the Top 20 Wings Right Now \n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/david-pastrnak-named-second-best-winger-in-nhl]earlier\nthis offseason, finished one spot ahead of the Minnesota Wild\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/minnesota-wild]’s Quinn Hughes and one spot\nbehind the Florida Panthers\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers]’ Aleksander Barkov.\n\nPastrnak's evolution into a playmaking winger was breathtaking to watch, as he\nwent from a shoot-first guy into a pass-first guy, all trying to elevate his\nteammates around him.\n\nWhile it's no shock to anyone to see Pastrnak listed amongst those lofty\nheights, it's always nice for him to get that national recognition.\n\nPastrnak finished sixth for the Hart Trophy (MVP) and was an NHL Second-Team\nAll-Star for the 2025-26 season.\n\nThe Bruins named Pastrnak captain two days before their regular season opener,\nfurther cementing his legacy in Boston.