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NHL Network Ranks David Pastrnak 8th-Best Active NHL Player

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Russell Macias
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Oct 1, 2026 10:05 PM

Boston Bruins captain and right-winger David Pastrnak ranked eighth on NHL Network’s Top 50 Players Right Now list of the best players in the National Hockey League.

It's not a surprising ranking, as Pastrnak remains one of the best players in the NHL today, having posted a fourth-straight 100+ point season.

Pastrnak, who also ranked second on the Top 20 Wings Right Now earlier this offseason, finished one spot ahead of the Minnesota Wild’s Quinn Hughes and one spot behind the Florida Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov.

Pastrnak's evolution into a playmaking winger was breathtaking to watch, as he went from a shoot-first guy into a pass-first guy, all trying to elevate his teammates around him.

While it's no shock to anyone to see Pastrnak listed amongst those lofty heights, it's always nice for him to get that national recognition.

Pastrnak finished sixth for the Hart Trophy (MVP) and was an NHL Second-Team All-Star for the 2025-26 season.

The Bruins named Pastrnak captain two days before their regular season opener, further cementing his legacy in Boston.

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