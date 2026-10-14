WATCH: Charlie McAvoy Scores In Return To Bruins Lineup

Oct 14, 2026 4:08 AMPublished Oct 14, 2026 4:08 AM
The Boston Bruins are back in action Tuesday night, with their latest start time of the year coming against the San Jose Sharks in California.
The story for Boston entirely focused on Charlie McAvoy's return to the lineup following a six-game suspension. That suspension stemmed from an incident against the Buffalo Sabres in last year's playoffs.
The game started well for the Bruins, despite an 11 o'clock start for Boston's internal clock, with this being their first game out on the West Coast this year.
The Bruins nabbed a 1-0 lead behind a Fraser Minten snipe. But, Jacob Trouba answered back for the Sharks with a one-timed blast just one second after a San Jose man advantage came to an end.
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The Bruins kept pushing, and fought to earn their lead back, and eventually they did with just 1:17 to go in the first period.
Who else but Charlie McAvoy in his return to his lineup?
Boy, did the Bruins miss their dynamic defenseman or what? The clip only shows the tail end, but McAvoy had two chances earlier in the shift.
The entire line buzzed, with McAvoy buzzing all around the ice throughout.
The goal comes after McAvoy poked it away from a Sharks defender, straight into Askarov. McAvoy kept skating, and parked himself on the edge of the crease.
JJ Peterka corralled the rebound, bought time, and slid it to McAvoy in front, who tapped it in for the goal.
The Bruins lead the Sharks 2-1 after the first period.