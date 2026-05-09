WATCH: David Pastrnak Rips Teammates During Game 4

The Boston Bruins currently do not have a captain, with the captaincy vacant since the franchise traded Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.
David Pastrnak has worn an 'A' in every season since the 2021-22 season, while posting 100+ points in four straight seasons.
Some thought it would be a done deal that Pastrnak would be named captain last fall, but instead the Bruins left it vacant, allowing Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Hampus Lindholm to wear the 'A's as the new leadership group took place.
Over the course of this season, the leaders all had strong moments, along with Nikita Zadorov, en route to Boston's surprising 100 point regular season.
The Bruins ultimately lost in six games to the Buffalo Sabres, but David Pastrnak led the charge offensively. He scored the game-winning overtime goal in Game 5 to force a Game 6.
Pastrnak felt like the captain throughout the series, and that was before the Bruins released the final episode of "Behind The B" of the season.
Game 4 became Boston's humiliation, with the Bruins falling behind 4-0 in the first period, ultimately losing 6-1 on home ice.
Here's how Pastrnak addressed the dressing room after the first period:
It's the type of clip that shows who a leader is in the tough moments. People remember Connor McDavid's viral rant from the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, ripping into the Oilers after a Game 2 loss.
This Pastrnak clip goes in the same vein.
The most chilling part of the clip is easily when Pastrnak says, "Guy's f***ing playing without an MCL, and this is how you show up? F***ing embarrassing, boys."
Pastrnak referred to Nikita Zadorov in that quote, who had torn his MCL clean off the bone in Game 3, but played through it for the rest of the series.
The reaction online from Bruins fans has been near-universal in its praise of Pastrnak and his rant.
Pastrnak, more than ever, feels like the captain-in-waiting of this Bruins team.