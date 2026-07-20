What Will Casey Mittelstadt's Future Look Like?

The Boston Bruins' summer continues to trudge along, with opening night now just over two months away.
Much of the talk this summer's gone to the suddenly overcrowded defensive corps, and the future of 2027 UFA Pavel Zacha, who remains unsigned beyond next year.
Zacha's name has floated through trade talks, with nothing substantial in the way of hard rumors or facts on whether an extension or eventual trade is more likely.
However, the discussion has not gotten around to Boston's other notable pending UFA forward, Casey Mittelstadt.
Mittelstadt, 27, had a strong season for the Bruins, scoring 15 goals and 42 points in 71 games, a near-20 goal, 50-point pace while playing on Boston's second line.
It became Mittelstadt's first full season away from his natural center position, as he primarily played on Zacha's left wing alongside the departed Viktor Arvidsson.
Mittelstadt's entering the final year of his three-year contract with an AAV of $5.75 million, originally signed with the Colorado Avalanche before they traded him to the Bruins.
Mittelstadt's stock has decreased since his production peaks in 2022-23 (15-44-59pts in 82GP) and 2023-24 (18-39-57 in 80 GP), but this past season has shown his ability to be a contributor and strong play in any team's middle-six, while retaining positional versatility.
His eventual contract likely comes down to how this upcoming season plays out, but at the lowest end, look right to Anthony Mantha's two-year contract with the New Jersey Devils, a two-year deal with a cap hit of $4.75 million.
Another strong season for Mittelstadt, combined with a rising cap, could mean his hit could be above his current number, maybe around $6.25 million AAV on a two-year deal.
Whether or not the Bruins keep him around will come down to multiple factors, including team success this season coupled with how they feel their prospects are coming along, with the big centers James Hagens, Fraser Minten, and Dean Letourneau taking precedence.
With Mittelstadt playing on the wing, Will Zellers will be a factor in the decision, too.
The Bruins have time, and do not need to rush into a decision.
But it's never a bad idea to think ahead.